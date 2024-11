Abu Dhabi Business Week announces stellar lineup of global business leaders, innovators, prominent public figures

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2024 (WAM) – The inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW) announced today a stellar lineup of global business leaders, innovators, and prominent public figures for its first edition commencing December 4th.Abu Dhabi Business Week is hosted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Comme...