Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2024 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Abu Dhabi with Robert Beugré Mambé, Prime Minister of the Ivory Coast.The meeting discussed the friendship and bilateral cooperation between the UAE an...