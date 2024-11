Masdar closes deal to acquire TERNA ENERGY

ABU DHABI, UAE & ATHENS, 28th November, 2024 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of 70% of the outstanding shares of TERNA ENERGY SA (TENERGY.AT) from GEK TERNA SA (GEKTERNA.AT) and other shareholders, and receive...