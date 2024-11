Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation at 10th Global Forum of United Nations Alliance of Civilisations

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of the Foreign Affairs, led the UAE delegation at the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC), which took place in the city of Cascais, Portugal from 25 to 27 November.Hosted by the Government of Portugal, the forum serve...