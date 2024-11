Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit to take place during Abu Dhabi Business Week

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) today announced that the 2024 edition (GMIS 2024) will be organised on 5th December 2024.The event will be hosted alongside the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW), which is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mo...