Dubai Fitness Challenge sets new record with public participation topping 2.73 million

The eighth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) concluded in record-breaking fashion, with 2,735,158 participants – a 14 percent increase on last year – joining the epic 30-day calendar of activities and events. Held from 26th October to 24th November 2024, the 2024 edition of the city-wide init...