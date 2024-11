27,331 business licences issued to Emirati businesswomen in Abu Dhabi by mid-2024: Chairwoman of ADBWC

Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), said that Emirati women represent 18 percent of entrepreneurs in the UAE, owning approximately 128,500 small and medium enterprises and 135,000 projects.Al Fahim noted that the number of business licences issued to Emirati bu...