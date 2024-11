Debt Settlement Fund waives default debts of 1,277 citizens worth over AED401 million

The Nationals Defaulted Debts Settlement Fund (NDDSF) announced the exemption of 1,277 citizens from their debts with a total value of AED401,791,000, in cooperation with 18 banks and financial institutions in the country.This comes in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Moham...