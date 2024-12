53rd Eid Al Etihad Festival to take place in Tal Moreeb, offering shows, entertainment activities

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2024 (WAM) -- As part of the Eid Al Etihad 53 celebrations, Liwa Sports Club will host the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Festival from 2nd to 5th December 2024 at Tal Moreeb, Liwa, Al Dhafra Region.The festival will feature motorsport activities, live entertainment, shows, and desert ...