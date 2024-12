Sharjah Calligraphy Forum draws 30,000 visitors

SHARJAH,1st December, 2024 (WAM) -- The 11th edition of the Sharjah Calligraphy Forum, under the theme "Numerals" wrapped up yesterday following a two-month celebration dedicated to Arabic calligraphy, drawing 30,000 visitors from around the world.The forum, organised by the Cultural Affairs Depar...