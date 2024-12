100 players to compete in 27th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge

DUBAI,1st December, 2024 (WAM) -- The 27th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge will be held at the Al Habtoor Grand Resort from 2 to 8 December.The tournament will see 100 players competing for a prize purse of $100,000.The draw for the main round will be held with the participation of 32 players.The brain...