Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority to reveal final 20 poets for live episodes of Prince of Poets

ABU DHABI,1st December, 2024 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, organisers of the Prince of Poets competition, announced that it will reveal on Tuesday the list of the final 20 poets who will advance to the live episodes in December 2024.The TV programme held biennially at the Al Raha Beach...