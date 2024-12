Abdullah bin Zayed discusses fraternal relations; latest developments in Syria with FMs of Iraq, Jordan, Egypt

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held telephone discussions today with Dr. Fouad Mohamed Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq; Ayman Al Safadi, Depu...