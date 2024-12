Eid Al Etihad historic milestone in prosperity, development, unity: Saud bin Saqr

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, emphasised that the 2nd of December is a defining moment in the history of the UAE, marking the beginning of a journey of prosperity, development, and well-being initiated by the Founding Father the late Sheikh Zay...