Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates UAE on 53rd Eid Al Etihad

His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, extended heartfelt congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with Their Highnesses the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as to the Emirati people, on the occ...