UAE’s strength reflection of Mohamed bin Zayed’s vision, wise leadership: Ruler of Ajman

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has emphasised that the 2nd of December stands as the greatest day in the history of the UAE. H.H. Sheikh Humaid praised the efforts of the founding fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose unw...