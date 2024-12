Mohammed bin Rashid attends UAE Armed Forces’ largest military parade marking 10th anniversary of National and Reserve Service Law

ABU DHABI, 2nd December, 2024 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, attended a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Defence today in the Al Sameeh area in Abu Dhabi to mark the 10th anniversary of the National...