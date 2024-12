In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Hazza bin Zayed as Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region

ABU DHABI, 3rd December, 2024 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region.