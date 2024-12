UNHCR receives record $1.1 bn of early funding to provide protection, life-saving assistance to millons of refugees, displaced people

Donor governments pledged a record US$ 1.143 billion today to provide protection, life-saving assistance and solutions to millions of people uprooted by the increasing number of conflicts across the world, showing their support for the work of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and its partners in 2025. ...