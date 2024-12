ADIO announces tender for events arenas in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2024 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced a tender for a new Musataha project to design, build, maintain and operate premier events arenas in Madinat Al Riyadh and Madinat Zaye...