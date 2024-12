Dubai Duty Free’s 11-month sales hit $1.94 bn November performance helped lift sales over 2023

Dubai Duty Free has recorded sales of US$1.94 billion up to the end of November, and it is on course to hit its target in excess of US$2 billion for the year.The airport retailer finished the month of November with sales of US$205.67 million, making it the fifth-best month ever with previous records...