Amna Al Dahak outlines UAE’s vision for tackling drought, enhancing global food, water security at COP16

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, is leading the UAE delegation at the 16th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP16). During the Conference, Dr. Al Dahak presented the UAE's vision and ongoing efforts ...