First edition of Sport Impact Summit inspires global action through power of sport

DUBAI, 4th December, 2024 (WAM) – The inaugural Sport Impact Summit (SIS) 2024, held in the presence of Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Suhail Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Authority of Sports, convened over 200 global leaders, dignitaries, and changemakers....