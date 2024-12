Al Sila Marine Festival commences in Abu Dhabi

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the 4th edition of the Al Sila Marine Festival commenced today and will run until 8th December 2024 at Al Sila Beach in Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi.The five-day event, organised by the Abu Dhabi Her...