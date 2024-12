Ahmed bin Saeed attends opening of WORLDEF Dubai 2024 Forum

DUBAI, 4th December, 2024 (WAM) – Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), the WORLDEF Dubai 2024 Forum, the world's largest digital commerce event, commenced today, bringing together over 5,0...