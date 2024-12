Shabab Al Ahli qualify for last 16 of AFC Champions League Two

Sardar Azmoun scored two goals in two minutes to lead UAE's Shabab Al Ahli to a 3-2 win over Uzbekistan’s Nasaf in Dubai on Wednesday to claim top spot in Group D of the AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25.The win qualifies the UAE giants into the draw for the last 16 as Group D winners.Azmoun’s doubl...