Mubadala's 'Solutions+' launches decarbonisation subsidies for Abu Dhabi’s SMEs

Solutions+, a Mubadala company, has launched an innovative initiative, “Project Decarb 2.0”, aimed at accelerating the decarbonisation journey of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Abu Dhabi.Starting in 2025, qualifying SMEs will gain access to comprehensive decarbonisation consulting services w...