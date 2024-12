Saud bin Saqr attends opening of 17th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and a number of high-profile officials, to...