UAE, Senegalese Presidents explore ways to deepen cooperation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, who is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the Senegalese Pres...