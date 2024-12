Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to begin on 1 February

The 8th edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) will take place on 1st and 2nd February 2025, at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP).Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), the two-day event will feature keynote speeches, workshops, and various ac...