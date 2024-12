Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Senegal at Wahat Al Karama

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has received Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, in Abu Dhabi.The meeting took place at Wahat Al Karama, where Senegal’s President was taken o...