Abu Dhabi to host International Desalination and Reuse Association World Congress 2024

The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) announces details on the International Desalination and Reuse Association World Congress 2024 (IDRA World Congress 2024) which is set to take place from December 8 – 12 at ADNEC during a media briefing this week.Under the theme ‘Addressing Water Scarcity,’ th...