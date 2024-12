Grand Prix of Sharjah - F1H2O UIM World Championship launches Friday

SHARJAH, 6th December, 2024 (WAM) – The final round of the Grand Prix of Sharjah - F1H2O UIM World Championship commenced Friday on Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoo, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharja...