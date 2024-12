82,053 visitors welcomed at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Eid Al Etihad holiday

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi welcomed a significant number of visitors during the 53rd Eid Al Etihad holiday. A total of 82,053 people visited the mosque, marking a 7% increase compared to the previous year. The peak visitation day was Sunday, December 1, 2024, with 23,932 visitors.As a le...