SCC receives Armenian Consul General to enhance bilateral relations

SHARJAH,7th December, 2024 (WAM) – Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), welcomed Artak Avetisyan, the Consul General of Armenia in Dubai.This meeting underscores Sharjah’s commitment to bolstering its role as a global hub for cultural and human interac...