UAE President receives Druze community leader

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2024 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in the State of Israel.During the meeting, His Highness welcomed Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, who congratulated him on the 53...