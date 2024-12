Rider Mariam wins Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Women's Private Stables Owners

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2024 (WAM) – Jockey Mariam Ali Karim, riding Goldica Folley of Al Kamda Endurance Stables, won the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Women's Private Stables Owners, staged at the Emirates International Endurance Village, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.A field of 121 riders con...