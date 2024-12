UAE President, Sheikhs, state guests attend March of the Union to mark 53rd Eid Al Etihad

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was joined by Sheikhs and state guests at today’s March of the Union, organised by the Presidential Court to celebrate the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad. The event, part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024, featured the participation of UAE tribes f...