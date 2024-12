FP3: Piastri leads Norris, Hamilton during final Abu Dhabi GP practice session

ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2024 (WAM) – Oscar Piastri has topped the timesheets in third and final practice ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Australian leading team mate Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two as the squad aim to seal the constructors’ championship on Sunday.The drivers were agai...