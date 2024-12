Sultan bin Ahmed honours champions of World Powerboat Championship

On 8TH December 2024, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, crowned the champions of the 23rd edition of the “Sharjah Grand Prix.”The Sharjah Co...