Al Dhafra Book Festival 2024 to offer visitors 50,000 titles, 200 events

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is organising the fifth Al Dhafra Book Festival at Madinat Zayed Public Park in Al Dhafra from 9th to 15th December.Held under the theme ‘Al Dhafra: Celebrati...