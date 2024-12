Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses opening of 3rd Abu Dhabi Finance Week

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the opening of the third Abu Dhabi Finance Week.The event, hosted by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in collaboration with ADQ, runs until 12th December 2024.H....