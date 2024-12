ADFD signs agreement to finance AED183.5 million social housing project in Côte d’Ivoire

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has signed an agreement to finance the first phase of the Social Housing Program in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.This project, in its first phase, will involve the construction of 25,000 housing units, with a total investment of AED183.5 million (US$50 million).This project ...