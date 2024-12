Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2024 begins with massive discounts, entertainment festivities

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) launched yesterday, Sunday, Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2024, a flagship annual retail event on the Chamber’s agenda, with festivities across the emirate’s regions and cities running until 19th January 2025.Designed to solidify Sharjah’s position as a...