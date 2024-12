33 trekkers from 17 countries take off for 11th UAE Camel Trek

The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC) has launched the 11th edition of its annual ‘Camel Trek’.Taking off from Arada in the ‘Empty Quarter’ in Abu Dhabi, 33 trekkers set out on a 680 km journey to reach the final destination in the Global Village on 21st December.The trekkers will spend 13 days in th...