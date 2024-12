Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 2nd edition of ‘Arabian Days’ festival

ABU DHABI,9th December, 2024 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is set to host the second edition of the ‘Arabian Days’ festival from December 14 to 16, 2024, at Manarat Al Saadiyat.Coinciding with the World Arabic Language Day, declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and C...