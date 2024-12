IDRA World Congress 2024 kicks off today in Abu Dhabi

The International Desalination and Water Reuse World Congress 2024 (IDRA World Congress 2024), hosted by the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) began this morning at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, and will continue through 12 December, uniting global leaders, innovators, and experts to address one of the wor...