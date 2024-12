Russian Kasatkina returns for new title challenge at 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Daria Kasatkina, the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open runner-up, is back for another crack at the prestigious crown when the tournament returns to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City from 1st to 8th February.The 27-year-old Russian, a brilliant court strategist, overcame Brazilian Beatriz...