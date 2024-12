China's first fully electric single-seater flying 'go-kart' set for production in March 2025

China's first fully electric single-seater flying "go-kart," the AnTGOne, is about to enter production. Impressively, it takes only three minutes for beginners to experience the fun of flying.As a manned aircraft, the AnTGOne is equipped with a self-developed flight control system, crafted from aviatio...