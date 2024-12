Al Dhaheri finishes F4 career by taking chequered flag at Abu Dhabi GP meeting

In a fitting finale to his F4 career Rashid Al Dhaheri, the UAE’s leading racer, set two pole positions and took two chequered flags in the two F4 Formula Trophy races at his home circuit. The races were part of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend and although the first race win was taken away from him post-...